Delia allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. Los Angeles' fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Given the 36-20 shot disparity favoring the Kings, it's hard to blame this result on Delia. Through a combination of his own shortcomings and poor play in front of him, Delia has won only once in six appearances (four starts) this season. That win came March 24 in Los Angeles, but he couldn't conjure up a repeat result in this rematch.
