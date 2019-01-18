Delia stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

New York's game-winning goal was scored with Chicago's net empty, and the Blackhawks subsequently got one back. Delia generated some buzz with wins in his first three starts, but he's failed to notch a victory in six appearances since. Chicago just isn't very good, so Delia will have a hard time providing strong fantasy value in the team's net.