Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Moves to hockey's highest level
Delia was promoted from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
A product of Merrimack College, Delia emerges from the team's top developmental affiliate having gone 14-6-2 with a 2.68 GAA and .904 save percentage through 24 games. The California native wasn't drafted, so getting called up to the big stage is an enormous achievement for Delia. Perhaps he'll see some action with five games remaining in the regular season for the Blackhawks.
