Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Named Thursday's starter
Delia will start in net Thursday against the Islanders in New York, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Delia's nod Thursday shouldn't come as much of a surprise given how well he's handled himself in his first three starts with the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old netminder figures to handle a large share of the starts until Corey Crawford (concussion) is deemed healthy, at which point he will likely return to the minors to maintain consistent playing time.
