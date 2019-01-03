Delia will start in net Thursday against the Islanders in New York, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Delia's nod Thursday shouldn't come as much of a surprise given how well he's handled himself in his first three starts with the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old netminder figures to handle a large share of the starts until Corey Crawford (concussion) is deemed healthy, at which point he will likely return to the minors to maintain consistent playing time.

