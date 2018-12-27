Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Patrolling crease versus Wild
Delia will be in goal at home against Minnesota on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Delia will be making just his second start of the season, following his 35-save win over the Avalanche on Dec. 21. The youngster appears poised to split time in the crease with Cam Ward while Corey Crawford (concussion) is sidelined, but will likely be the odd man out if Crawford can return to action.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Wins 2018-19 debut•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Starting in Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled from Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Settles in against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...