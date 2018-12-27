Delia will be in goal at home against Minnesota on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Delia will be making just his second start of the season, following his 35-save win over the Avalanche on Dec. 21. The youngster appears poised to split time in the crease with Cam Ward while Corey Crawford (concussion) is sidelined, but will likely be the odd man out if Crawford can return to action.