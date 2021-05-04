Delia stopped all 19 shots he faced after replacing Malcolm Subban midway through the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

He gave Chicago a chance to mount a comeback after Carolina jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the offense couldn't take advantage. Delia hadn't seen NHL action since Jan. 17 thanks to the emergence of Kevin Lankinen, and through three appearances he has a 4.03 GAA and .891 save percentage even after this performance.