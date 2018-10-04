Delia will be brought up from AHL Rockford to serve as the No. 2 behind Cam Ward in Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Anton Forsberg was injured during Thursday's morning skate and with Corey Crawford (concussion) still unavailable, the organization needed to bring in another netminder to serve behind Ward. The injury to Forsberg is not expected to be long term, so Delia should be headed back to the minors soon.