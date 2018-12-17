Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled from Rockford
Delia was called up from AHL Rockford on an emergency basis Monday.
The reason for Delia's recall is that Corey Crawford is on injured reserve with another concussion. He seems primed to back up Cam Ward on Tuesday night against the Predators. Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in two games, posting a 3.96 GAA and .889 save percentage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Settles in against Senators•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Doesn't start Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...