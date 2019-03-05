Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled on emergency basis
The Blackhawks recalled Delia on an emergency basis Tuesday.
Delia's promotion indicates Corey Crawford or Cam Ward must be dealing with an injury or illness ahead of Thursday's matchup with Buffalo. If Crawford or Ward is unavailable against the Sabres, Delia will likely serve as the team's backup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...