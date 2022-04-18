Delia (personal) was back at practice Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delia has played in just six games for the Hawks this season in which he is 1-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA. With an upcoming back-to-back on the schedule, Delia should see some action either Wednesday or Thursday versus Arizona or Los Angeles, respectively, but will otherwise serve as the No. 2 option behind Kevin Lankinen for the final games of the season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Unavailable due to personal matter•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Little help in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Starts for Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Yields one goal in relief outing•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Given no chance in Florida•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Guarding cage Thursday•