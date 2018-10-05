The Blackhawks reassigned Delia to AHL Rockford on Friday.

Delia's demotion indicates Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) should be available to serve as Cam Ward's backup Saturday against St. Louis. Delia, who posted a 1-1-0 record in two appearances with the Blackhawks last season, will return to his role as AHL Rockford's starter for the foreseeable future.