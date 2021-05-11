Delia stopped 45 of 50 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas.

The 26-year-old drew the starting assignment for Chicago's season finale and turned in his best single-game saves total since Jan. 2019, although he was unable to nail down a trio of two-goal leads. Delia made six appearances (five starts) in 2020-21, going 1-3-1 with a 3.59 GAA and .902 save percentage.