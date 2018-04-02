Delia was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Delia has been sent down to be replaced by Jeff Glass, who was called up in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old netminder only appeared in two games and allowed seven goals. His most notable moment in the NHL was when he was injured and replaced by Scott Foster. Delia will likely remain in the AHL for the rest of the season.

