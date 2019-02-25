Delia was re-assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

This move clears the path for Corey Crawford to return, as he was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Crawford was out for a while with a concussion, which gave Delia plenty of time to get his first real NHL action. It didn't go great, as the 24-year-old posted a 3.48 GAA and .909 save percentage.