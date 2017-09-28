Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Sent to AHL
Delia was assigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of the Sun Times reports.
Delia was never expected to make much of an impact with the Blackhawks, so it comes as no surprise he'll head to the AHL for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He'll be set for a developmental role moving forward and shouldn't be on the radar for fantasy leagues.
