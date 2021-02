The Blackhawks assigned Delia to AHL Rockford on a conditioning assignment Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia hasn't played since he surrendered five goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 17, so he'll head to the minors to get a few games in. Matt Tomkins will replace Delia on Chicago's taxi squad for the time being.