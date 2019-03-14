The Blackhawks sent Delia back to AHL Rockford on Thursday

Delia started his tenure with the Blackhawks strong, but he's really struggled in his recent run of starts, allowing three or more in each of his last eight outings. With Cam Ward and Corey Crawford (illness) both presumably good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Canadiens, Delia will return to the minors to fine-tune his game.