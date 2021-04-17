Delia will be promoted to Chicago's active roster and serve as Malcolm Subban's backup for Saturday's matchup with Detroit, NHL.com reports.

Kevin Lankinen will be given the day off for rest, so Delia will get into the Blackhawks' lineup in a backup role Saturday. Delia has drawn into two NHL contests this season, going 0-2-0 while posting an ugly 5.00 GAA and .863 save percentage.