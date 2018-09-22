Delia allowed two goals on 19 shots over 32:22 minutes in a 5-2 preseason victory against the Senators on Friday.

The 24-year-old let two pucks passed him in the first period, but he settled in to shut down the Senators in the first half of the second. Delia could begin the season with the Blackhawks if Corey Crawford isn't ready to return from a concussion. Delia went 17-7-2 with a .900 save percentage and 2.72 GAA in the AHL last season.