Delia is expected to tend the twine versus Los Angeles on the road Thursday, per NHL.com.

Delia has struggled at the NHL level this season, as he is 1-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA in six appearances this year. The 27-year-old netminder has shown little to warrant the Hawks re-signing him this offseason, though with Kevin Lankinen also headed for free agency, the club may decide it needs to keep at least one of the two netminders around while grooming a potential replacement.