Delia will start in goal for Saturday's road matchup with the Avalanche, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia has performed admirably in his two starts for the Blackhawks, earning two victories while setting aside 81 of the 84 shot attempts he has faced. The 24-year-old netminder appears to have found something in his game, posting stellar numbers with AHL Rockford this season prior to his promotion. Another strong showing Saturday would likely lead to additional looks in goal moving forward.