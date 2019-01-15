Delia replaced Cam Ward to begin the third period in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Devils and stopped 14 of 15 shots.

The 24-year-old had lost four straight starts coming into Monday, but given Ward's atrocious final line in this one, Delia's spot as Chicago's interim No. 1 netminder isn't in any jeopardy. There's still no estimated return date for Corey Crawford (concussion), but given his current form, Delia could well stick around as Crawford's backup instead of Ward once the Blackhawks' starter gets healthy.