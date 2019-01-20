Delia will defend the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Delia's starting to falter after his hot start, losing four straight starts and recording a .903 save percentage in the process. The Caps' offense has fallen off lately with just four goals in the last four games -- all losses -- but the defending champs still provide Delia with a tough test Sunday. We've seen Delia's ability to take over games, but without showing it lately his risk is quite high in the fantasy realm.