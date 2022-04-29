Delia will start Friday's game in Buffalo, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Delia will make his eighth appearance of the season in the team's finale game looking to build on his ugly 4.06 GAA and .896 save percentage. Opposing Buffalo is 16-18-6 at home, where it's averaged a modest 2.95 goals for this season.
