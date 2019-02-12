Delia will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Delia was pretty sharp in his last appearance Thursday against the Canucks, stopping 40 of 43 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The rookie backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth straight win in a road matchup with a Boston team that just lost its leading scorer, David Pastrnak, for a minimum of two weeks due to a thumb injury.