Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Starting in Boston
Delia will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Delia was pretty sharp in his last appearance Thursday against the Canucks, stopping 40 of 43 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The rookie backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth straight win in a road matchup with a Boston team that just lost its leading scorer, David Pastrnak, for a minimum of two weeks due to a thumb injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...