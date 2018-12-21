Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Starting in Colorado
Delia will make his season debut in Friday's road game against the Avalanche, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Delia has played well in the minors this season, compiling a 7-5-4 record while posting an admirable 2.34 GAA and .933 save percentage in 17 appearances. The Merrimack College product will look to stay sharp and pick up his first NHL victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.
More News
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled from Rockford•
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Returned to AHL affiliate•
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled from minors•
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Settles in against Senators•
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Gets starting nod Friday•
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Doesn't start Tuesday•
