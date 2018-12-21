Delia will make his season debut in Friday's road game against the Avalanche, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Delia has played well in the minors this season, compiling a 7-5-4 record while posting an admirable 2.34 GAA and .933 save percentage in 17 appearances. The Merrimack College product will look to stay sharp and pick up his first NHL victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.