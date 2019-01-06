Delia will tend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Flames, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia has been a beast in the blue paint so far, going 3-0-1 and marking a .952 save percentage. He faced at least 32 shots in each outing and averaged 41.5 shots against per game. It doesn't appear that his competition will slow down since the Flames have scored 20 goals over their last four contests. If Delia keeps up this play, he'll make it tough for the Blackhawks to return him to AHL Rockford when Corey Crawford (concussion) returns from injured reserve.