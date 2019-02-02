Delia will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Wild, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia struggled in his last start Jan. 20 against the Capitals, surrendering five goals on 39 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his fourth victory of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 2.96 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.