Delia will make his NHL debut on Thursday against the Jets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) was injured during warmups, so Delia's debut will be moved up from Friday to Thursday. The 23-year-old California native compiled a 14-6-2 record in the AHL this season with a 2.68 GAA and .904 save percentage. Delia should not be trusted in any fantasy formats at this stage.