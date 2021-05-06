Delia will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Delia wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Carolina, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his first win of the season in a rematch with the same Hurricanes squad Thursday.
