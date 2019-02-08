Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Stellar in OT win
Delia made 40 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.
Delia is 3-0-0 in his last three starts, but his numbers have been rather ordinary. The Blackhawks netminder has a 3.58 GAA and .903 save percentage in his last three appearances but has been helped out significantly by Chicago's scoring prowess. With the Red Wings coming to town Sunday, the Blackhawks have yet to announce who their starting goaltender will be for that contest.
