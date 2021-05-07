Delia stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Delia kept things close enough for the Blackhawks to pull back from a 1-0 deficit. Riley Stillman scored in the third period and Alex DeBrincat tallied in overtime to earn Delia his first win in five games this year. The Blackhawks appear more interested in getting Delia playing time now that they're out of the playoff picture, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him draw one more start either Sunday or Monday versus the Stars.