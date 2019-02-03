Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Stops 28 shots in victory
Delia saved 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Wild.
Delia improves to 5-2-3 alongside a .922 save percentage. In his last eight outings, he's allowed at least three goals seven times. Prior to that stretch, he had a 1.98 GAA and .952 save percentage in four starts. The 24-year-old should continue getting the bulk of the workload until Corey Crawford (concussion) returns.
