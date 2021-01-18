Delia yielded five goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

The Blackhawks have been consistent this year -- they've allowed five goals in each of their three games, with Delia in goal for the last two contests. The 26-year-old was once again quite leaky, and only one of the Panthers' tallies came with a man advantage. Delia isn't winning any fantasy managers over with his play. Malcolm Subban is probably due for a start Tuesday against the Panthers, but neither Chicago goalie has earned a spot in virtual lineups.