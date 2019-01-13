Delia allowed four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

After starting the season 3-0-0 with just five goals allowed, Delia has been shelled for 14 goals in his last four outings with a 0-2-2 record. The rookie netminder still owns a .932 save percentage in his small sample size so far, enough to earn him the No. 1 goaltender job while Corey Crawford (concussion) is stashed away on injured reserve.