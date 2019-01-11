Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Tabbed for Saturday start
Delia will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Golden Knights, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delia has seemingly emerged as the go-to netminder in Chicago with Cam Ward struggling and traditional starter Corey Crawford stuck in concussion protocol. His next opponent is a surging Vegas club with a 7-1-2 record over the past 10 games.
