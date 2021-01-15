Delia will start in the road net for Friday's game against the Lightning, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Delia will get the starting nod in the second matchup of the two-game series. Last season, the California native posted a .908 save percentage and 3.61 GAA to complement a 6-4-3 record. Delia has been handed a tough task against the defending champs, who lit up creasemate Malcolm Subban for five goals on 33 shots Wednesday night.