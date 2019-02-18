Delia will defend the cage against the Senator at home Monday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia will look to bounce back from a six-goal dismantling by the Bruins his last time out Feb. 12. It was the worst outing of the youngster's NHL career, but hopefully a couple nights off will help him get back on track. The California native figures to continue to split time with Cam Ward until Corey Crawford (concussion) returns to the lineup.

