Delia (personal) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delia will be back with the team ahead of Monday's game versus Calgary. With Delia unavailable, Kevin Lankinen will start against Nashville with Cale Morris serving as his backup.
