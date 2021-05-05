Delia allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Delia was solid in the first period as the Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead, but he unraveled from there. The 26-year-old hasn't seen much playing time since Kevin Lankinen ran away with the starting job for much of the season. Delia has allowed 14 goals on 118 shots across four appearances while posting an 0-3-0 record.