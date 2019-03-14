Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Weathers storm in relief
Delia replaced Corey Crawford (illness) to begin the third period Wednesday, stopping 26 of 29 shots in a 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 24-year-old entered the game with the Hawks ahead 5-1 and had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by the Leafs, who fired a full game's worth of rubber at Delia in the final 20 minutes. Chicago is off until Saturday, giving both Crawford and Cam Ward (knee) a chance to recover from their ailments, but if either veteran remains sidelined, Delia's latest NHL stint will continue.
