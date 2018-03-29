Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Will make NHL debut Friday
Delia is set for his NHL debut as Friday's road starter against the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 23-year-old netminder reportedly worked with goalie coach Jimmy Waite early Thursday in preparation for his huge opportunity. Delia wasn't drafted, but he claimed wins in 14 of 24 outings with the AHL's IceHogs, and evidently showed enough promise on the way to posting a 2.68 GAA and .904 save percentage. Interestingly enough, he did much worse in the ECHL based on an .887 save percentage and only one victory through 10 outings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...