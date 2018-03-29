Delia is set for his NHL debut as Friday's road starter against the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 23-year-old netminder reportedly worked with goalie coach Jimmy Waite early Thursday in preparation for his huge opportunity. Delia wasn't drafted, but he claimed wins in 14 of 24 outings with the AHL's IceHogs, and evidently showed enough promise on the way to posting a 2.68 GAA and .904 save percentage. Interestingly enough, he did much worse in the ECHL based on an .887 save percentage and only one victory through 10 outings.