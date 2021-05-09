Delia will start Monday's season finale against the Stars, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Delia will get the nod for the season finale after Kevin Lankinen starts the team's penultimate game Sunday. Lankinen and Malcolm Subban separated themselves from Delia in the three-way battle for playing time in Chicago's net this season, as the 26-year-old Delia has gone 1-3-0 with a 3.33 GAA and .903 save percentage in his limited opportunities.