Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Wins 2018-19 debut
Delia allowed one goal on 36 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
Ironically enough, Delia's last NHL start in March was also against the Avalanche. He fared much better this time around, giving owners some much needed streaming help. Delia only started two NHL games last season, but he should get more in 2018-19 with Corey Crawford out with a concussion. Delia is 7-5-4 with a 2.34 GAA and .933 save percentage in 17 minor league appearances this season.
