Delia allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has inserted some exuberant youth into the Blackhawks lineup. In three starts this season, he's played very well, going 3-0-0 and stopping 111 of 116 shots (.957 save percentage). It's still a small sample size, but Delia has played well enough to have earned more NHL playing time.