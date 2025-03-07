Dach will be moved to the minors Friday in a paper transaction that will make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dach will be back up with the club before the team faces Utah on Friday but needs to be in the minors when the trade deadline passes. Since Chicago won't be making the NHL playoffs, the move will allow the youngster to get some extra minutes after the season with AHL Rockford. In his 18 games for the Hawks this year, the Alberta native has generated two goals, four assists and 59 hits while averaging 11:39 of ice time.