Dach (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Championship, per TSN.

Dach suffered what appeared to be a right shoulder injury in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after throwing a hit in the defensive zone. He picked up two assists in four games for Canada at the tournament. A timetable for his return has not been determined yet. Dach has nine goals and 17 points in 14 games with WHL Kelowna this season. He will be replaced on Canada's roster by Canadiens prospect Owen Beck.