Dach is expected to return to WHL Kelowna, but he will first have his injured shoulder evaluated by the Blackhawks, Jordy Cunningham of the Surrey Now-Leader reports.

Dach, who was taken by Chicago with the No. 62 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was loaned to Team Canada for the 2023 World Juniors, but he was injured Dec. 31. It's not clear how much time Dach will miss, but he's expected to resume playing for Kelowna once he's healthy. He has nine goals and 17 points in 14 WHL contests this season.