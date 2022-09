Dach (upper body) left Friday's Prospect Showcase game against the Wild and did not return, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dach racked up 29 goals and 79 points through 61 games with WHL Kelowna last season. The 19-year-old forward will likely make the jump to AHL Rockford during the 2022-23 campaign. An update on Dach's status should be available in the coming days.