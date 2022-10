Dach (concussion) will be in action versus the Wild on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dach will need to put together a strong performance against Minnesota in the hopes of securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. With 79 points in 61 games for WHL Kelowna last season, the 19-year-old center has certainly shown his offensive upside that saw him selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.